Azerbaijanis close Stepanakert-Goris highway

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30 this morning for “environmental” reasons.

Artsakh Information Center reports that the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh has been properly informed about the incident.

“Considering the aggressive and non-constructive behavior of the Azerbaijani side as unacceptable, the authorized state bodies of Artsakh are taking all possible measures to settle the situation in cooperation with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the news release of the Information Center reports.