Azerbaijanis close Stepanakert-Goris highway

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30 this morning for “environmental” reasons.
Artsakh Information Center reports that the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh has been properly informed about the incident.
“Considering the aggressive and non-constructive behavior of the Azerbaijani side as unacceptable, the authorized state bodies of Artsakh are taking all possible measures to settle the situation in cooperation with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the news release of the Information Center reports.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.