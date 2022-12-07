Azerbaijan again sends “ecologists” to Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani state television reported that “a monitoring group consisting of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the AzerGold company again departed to the territory of the country, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, to conduct ecological monitoring.”

It is noted that the members of the group held talks with the command of the peacekeepers and “reiterated serious concerns and dissatisfaction in connection with the illegal exploitation of minerals as part of illegal economic activities carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, as well as arising in connection with this environmental and other consequences.”