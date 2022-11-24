Artsakh president withdraws constitutional amendment draft from circulation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan appealed to the National Assembly Chairman to return the draft amendment to the Constitution of the Artsakh Republic withdrawing it from circulation.

“The decision is based on the various political assessments voiced during the implementation of the initiative to amend the Constitution of the Artsakh Republic, as well as the negative public reaction to the draft amendment, which could become another cause of internal dissidence and tension.

According to the head of the state, internal cohesion and unity are our most powerful strength and the most important guarantee in worthy confrontation of the challenges in this difficult phase of our state building.

The President of the Republic initiates additional political consultations on further course of the constitutional amendments,” the Press Office of Artsakh President’s reads.