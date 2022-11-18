Ruben Vardanyan: “We have one way – to live and create in Artsakh” - Mediamax.am

821 views

Ruben Vardanyan: “We have one way – to live and create in Artsakh”


Photo: Press service of the Government оf the Republic of Artsakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan stated today that "we have only one way – to live and create in Artsakh and believe in our success.”

On the initiative of the State Minister of Artsakh, a two-day professional development program for top officials of Artsakh’s state administration bodies kicked off today in Stepanakert implemented by Matena International School.

 

“We need to talk openly about where we are and in what direction we need to move. Talking about problems is not criticism, but a desire to correctly diagnose them and move forward in the direction of finding solutions. The existing problems in the financial, political, management sectors simply do not allow us to continue as before, they require more effective approaches from us,” the State Minister said.

 

Ruben Vardanyan also delivered remarks on “Consolidation of the Resources of All Armenians as a Driving Force for the Development of Artsakh,” presenting his views and ideas on the development of Artsakh.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | November 18, 2022 16:55
Ruben Vardanyan: “We have one way – to live and create in Artsakh”

Nagorno Karabakh | November 17, 2022 21:20
Ruben Vardanyan responds to Ilham Aliyev

Foreign Policy | November 17, 2022 18:04
Aliyev: “We don’t understand what peace means in Armenia’s understanding”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022