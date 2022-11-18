Ruben Vardanyan: “We have one way – to live and create in Artsakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan stated today that "we have only one way – to live and create in Artsakh and believe in our success.”

On the initiative of the State Minister of Artsakh, a two-day professional development program for top officials of Artsakh’s state administration bodies kicked off today in Stepanakert implemented by Matena International School.

“We need to talk openly about where we are and in what direction we need to move. Talking about problems is not criticism, but a desire to correctly diagnose them and move forward in the direction of finding solutions. The existing problems in the financial, political, management sectors simply do not allow us to continue as before, they require more effective approaches from us,” the State Minister said.

Ruben Vardanyan also delivered remarks on “Consolidation of the Resources of All Armenians as a Driving Force for the Development of Artsakh,” presenting his views and ideas on the development of Artsakh.