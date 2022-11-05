Ruben Vardanyan: We must hand Artsakh over to the next generations of Armenians

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan to the members of the government and the staff of the Minister of State.

Nagorno Karabakh | 2022-11-04 12:37:46 Ruben Vardanyan appointed Artsakh Minister of State

Arayik Harutyunyan said that at this stage Artsakh needs Ruben Vardanyan’s experience, opportunities, and ties with the whole world, Artsakh president’s office reports.

“What is the most important, he believes in the future of Artsakh. He is convinced that the future of the entire Armenian people is being decided now in Artsakh, and with his step he confirmed that there is nothing more important for him than coming to Artsakh and being here with us, sharing our destiny. He is with us, and we should support such people in serving the Homeland,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

He assured the new Minister of State that he will have the support of the president, government, parliament and the people of Artsakh.

Ruben Vardanyan, in turn, emphasized that it is a great honor and a much greater responsibility for him to assume the position of Minister of State of Artsakh at this time.

“I made that decision, realizing the seriousness of the situation. We must understand that now we are engaged in patriotic war, that we are facing a crisis and all this requires from all of us to invest forces and efforts for Artsakh to have its security, subjectivity and development. If we do not realize this and fail to do everything to achieve this goal, it will mean that we are not fulfilling our duty to our people. We received Artsakh from our ancestors and we must hand it over to the next generations of Armenians,” Ruben Vardanyan said.