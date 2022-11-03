Ruben Vardanyan speaks about his plans in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan stated that the decisions he will make as State Minister of Artsakh will be balanced.

“It is very important not to harm, not to upset the balance that exists in society. The key task is to make sure that a person living in Artsakh feels that he is protected, has the opportunity to give his children a good education, has normal medical care, has a job and the opportunity to realize his aspirations,” Vardanyan said in an interview with the Kommersant.

“The population here is not very large, and some things can be done quickly, including through new technological opportunities and the creation of a more transparent system. We can create more opportunities to involve people in decision making for them to have a sense of ownership and fairness.

We are facing the task to quickly set up a team of people from Artsakh and those who came from outside, who together will be able to break the mood that everything is very difficult here and there are no prospects,” Ruben Vardanyan said.