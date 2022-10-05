Ruben Vardanyan to be appointed State Minister of Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Public figure Ruben Vardanyan will be appointed the State Minister of Artsakh.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan reported today that he offered Ruben Vardanyan to assume the position of State Minister of Artsakh, ready to grant him broad powers of making decisions and acting.

“One can write a lot about Ruben, talk about his courageous decisions, devotion to the Homeland and the people, but today is the time to act, and I am waiting for his decision on my offer. I hope we will start our cooperation in the coming weeks, and I will inform about more details further on.

This, of course, does not mean that I do not appreciate the work of the acting State Minister Artak Beglaryan, but given the existing challenges, I consider it necessary to unite the entire national potential,” the Artsakh president wrote on his Facebook page.