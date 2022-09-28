Aliyev gets familiarized with the progress of construction works in Shushi - Mediamax.am

836 views

Aliyev gets familiarized with the progress of construction works in Shushi


Photo: trend.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev got familiarized today with the progress of construction works in Shushi.

Azerbaijani media report that Aliyev, in particular, visited the construction sites of a new residential complex, secondary school N1 and others.

 

The residential complex will consist of 23 buildings. Construction of 8 buildings kicked off on July 1 and the construction of the remaining 15 on September 1.

 

The complex will have 450 apartments. The buildings will be 3- and 5-storey.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | September 28, 2022 16:28
Aliyev gets familiarized with the progress of construction works in Shushi

Foreign Policy | September 28, 2022 16:14
Lavrov and Bayramov “compare notes”

Politics | September 28, 2022 13:44
Robert Kocharyan. “Capitulation is not inevitable, we should not give up”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022