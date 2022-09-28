Aliyev gets familiarized with the progress of construction works in Shushi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev got familiarized today with the progress of construction works in Shushi.
Azerbaijani media report that Aliyev, in particular, visited the construction sites of a new residential complex, secondary school N1 and others.
The residential complex will consist of 23 buildings. Construction of 8 buildings kicked off on July 1 and the construction of the remaining 15 on September 1.
The complex will have 450 apartments. The buildings will be 3- and 5-storey.
