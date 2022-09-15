Ruben Vardanyan: Artsakh issue “the last priority” for Armenian authorities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Public figure Ruben Vardanyan criticized the authorities today, noting that “in times of war it is unacceptable to jeopardize the legitimacy of the authorities of one’s own country, whatever they may be.”

He particularly stated:

“Today we are in a situation where many people are pointing to two ways out, both of which are unacceptable to me.

The first is to pretend that the situation is under control, that the army is well equipped, that the authorities are doing everything right, and that the policy they carry out will lead to the restoration of the status quo and lasting peace. I do not believe this because I know and see that it is not the case. I understand that many people are involved in this war, including the leadership of Armenia. It is also unacceptable to me that the priority of the Artsakh issue, the fate of our compatriots and other very important values are in last place for them.

Another option is to accuse the authorities of treason, to go to rallies and to demand their resignation. It is obvious that the authorities are unable to succeed in either defense policy or in diplomacy, or in information war, and, most importantly, are unable to unite society at a time of danger. They do not succeed in anything at all. But this second option is also unacceptable to me now, because in times of war it is unacceptable to jeopardize the legitimacy of the authorities of one’s own country, whatever they may be.

First, we must at least overcome the acute phase of the war and drive the aggressor out of our country and then think about solving domestic problems.

I do and will continue to do what I know how to do, and in those areas where I can really be useful. I certainly believe in our victory, because I know and communicate with true patriots, and believe me, there are many of us.