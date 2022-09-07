Ruben Vardanyan to stay in Artsakh until the security issues are resolved - Mediamax.am

Ruben Vardanyan to stay in Artsakh until the security issues are resolved



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan stated that he will stay in Artsakh as long as it takes to resolve the security issues.

“Until I change the situation, until the people of Artsakh feel that their safety is ensured, I will not go anywhere from Artsakh. I will do it until the end, as much as I can,” he said in an interview with Armenia TV.

 

“We all should realize that we should rely only on ourselves. We – the state, the army, the people, must understand that this crisis must be stopped. Any person with potential should realize that his/her contribution is crucial,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

