Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina referred in his Twitter post to the reports incoming from the region, describing them as concerning.
“NATO fully supports current efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will contribute to stability and prosperity for the South Caucasus, a region of strategic importance for the Alliance,” Javier Colomina wrote.--
