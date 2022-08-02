Situation in Artsakh stable, but tension remains - Mediamax.am

Situation in Artsakh stable, but tension remains


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the night of August 1-2 and as of 9:00 a.m., the situation on the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan has not significantly changed.

Artsakh Information Center reports that the situation is stable but tension still remains.

 

“The leadership of Artsakh and the commands of the Defense Army and Russian peacekeeping troops are undertaking joint actions to ease the tension and prevent further aggravations,” the news release of the center reads.

 

It has been reported earlier that as a result of the provocation by the Azerbaijani side serviceman of the Defense Army Albert Bakhshinyan has been wounded.

