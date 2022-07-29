Azerbaijan fires in the direction of Artsakh’s Taghavard-Karmir Shuka communities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire in the direction of the Taghavard-Karmir Shuka communities of Artsakh.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs that at around 11:45 a.m. the Azerbaijanis opened intensive fire from different types of firearms in the direction of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities that lasted for about 20 minutes.
“No casualties have been reported. Law-enforcement structures are currently carrying out inspections together with the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the news release says.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.