Azerbaijan fires in the direction of Artsakh’s Taghavard-Karmir Shuka communities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire in the direction of the Taghavard-Karmir Shuka communities of Artsakh.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs that at around 11:45 a.m. the Azerbaijanis opened intensive fire from different types of firearms in the direction of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities that lasted for about 20 minutes.

“No casualties have been reported. Law-enforcement structures are currently carrying out inspections together with the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the news release says.