Armenian Armed Forces are withdrawn from Artsakh, Armen Grigoryan confirms

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan described as “logical” the withdrawal of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces from Nagorno Karabakh after the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“During the war, a number of units of the Armenian Armed Forces helped the Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh. After the establishment of ceasefire and the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, the withdrawal of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces from Nagorno Karabakh is logical,” he said in an interview with Armenpress.

“After the establishment of ceasefire, they are returning to the Republic of Armenia. This process is nearing completion and will end in September. As for the Defense Army, it has been and continues to be in Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Armen Grigoryan.

He also noted that contract servicemen from Armenia are not drafted to the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army. “Nagorno Karabakh organizes the involvement of contract servicemen on spot if necessary,” Secretary of the Armenian Security Council stated.