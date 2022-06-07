Nurgaliyev says Karabakh conflict “suited Washington very well”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev said that Karabakh conflict "suited Washington very well”.

“This conflict has been brewing for a long time, since Soviet times. And it suited Washington very well as a pretext for creating tension. The West was not going to settle the problems in this region. It was interested in smoldering and from time to time flaring conflicts that damage the stable life of neighboring states.

No one, but Russia, took up the peaceful settlement of this problem. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies of the killed. Moreover, Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the line of contact. Today, Russia is making active efforts to create conditions for the conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Nurgaliyev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.