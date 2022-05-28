President of Artsakh met with Mayor of Paris in Goris - Mediamax.am

751 views

President of Artsakh met with Mayor of Paris in Goris



Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo in Goris today.

“The President expressed words of satisfaction to the Mayor of Paris for the initiative and courage, emphasizing that the Artsakh authorities highly appreciate the regular contacts with the French political circles”, Artsakh’s President press office informs.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | May 27, 2022 20:12
President of Artsakh met with Mayor of Paris in Goris

Army and Police | May 27, 2022 15:20
Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops visits Armenian MOD

Foreign Policy | May 27, 2022 11:45
Pashinyan: Armenia, Russia maintain close contacts
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022