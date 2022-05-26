“US ready to continue to help in resolution of Karabakh issue”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the meeting with the US Ambassador Lynne Tracy today "highlighted the clear position of the US – as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country – in the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh issue which contributes to the regional stability.”

Government’s press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is being guided by the peace agenda and highly appreciates the continuous support of the international partners, including the United States, in the process.

Lynne Tracy reaffirmed the US readiness to continue supporting the democratic reforms in Armenia, resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh issue and establishment of regional peace.