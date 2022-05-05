Pashinyan: No project or draft on NK conflict settlement exists on the table of negotiations at this moment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented at the cabinet sitting today details about his official visit to Russia April 19-20, describing it as effective.

He noted that during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin they reached an important agreement on the principles of opening regional communications, stressing that the approaches of Armenia and Russia are identical.

“We can register the common positions of practically all our international partners on this issue. Against this background, I would like to reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to start the construction of railway and highways connecting the East and the West through the territory of the Republic of Armenia. I hope that the trilateral working group dealing with this issue will soon be able to develop and agree upon the necessary documents to start the process,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the other result of the talks was the emphasis on the importance of the international mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship in the context of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“If we register that before my visit to Moscow, the Russian, French and US co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group visited Armenia, we can say that the assessments about the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship are unfounded. We clearly see that all the co-chairing countries remain committed to their mandate of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, despite the fact that the events in Ukraine have created difficulties for joint activity of the co-chairs. But the fact that even in these conditions the co-chairs are working, visiting the region and recording at the political level their commitment to support the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict provides a tangible basis for optimism.”

Against this background, Pashinyan attached importance to ensuring the security of Nagorno-Karabakh, the key component of which, he said, is the uninterrupted and unhindered operation of the Lachin corridor. “The contribution of the Russian peacekeeping force in this regard is undeniable. On the other hand, in a number of episodes we see the need to increase the effectiveness of peacekeeping activity.”

Nikol Pashinyan said that since November 9, 2020 before his each visit to foreign countries rumors are being circulated that he is going to sign a document on the settlement of the conflict handing over Artsakh to Azerbaijan.

“During this period there was and there is no Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement project or draft on the table or in circulation. I rule out the existence of such a document that will be signed without wide public discussion, including with all segments of the Artsakh society. This is an iron-clad guarantee that the fate of Artsakh cannot be decided behind the backs of the people.”

In this regard, the pessimists cite as an example the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 signed without wide public discussion. This is a strange comparison, because in war conditions a decision to save the lives of thousands of people of Artsakh, 25,000 soldiers and Artsakh from the eviction of Armenians was to be made within hours, sometimes minutes. Our whole policy and steps are aimed at not being forced to make a decision in such conditions.”

He noted that at the moment the public is aware of the content of all the papers that are the subject of the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks – these are the 5 points conveyed to Armenia by Azerbaijan and Armenia’s response to them.