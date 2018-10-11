Pashinyan: Karabakh should have the decisive voice in peace talks

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Nagorno-Karabakh "should have the decisive voice in the peace talks”.

“For 25 years, the conflict has kept at opposing sides Nagorno-Karabakh implementing its right of self-determination and Azerbaijan refusing to negotiate with representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Prime Minister said in the opening speech he gave at the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.



“We are certain that Nagorno-Karabakh should have the decisive voice in the peace talks. The legally binding right for expression of will of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh must be taken into account when the status of Karabakh is decided.



At the same time, security is the key issue for Artsakh. The country has been subjected to violation of its rights, discrimination and savage attacks so often that the continuous attempts at negotiations or use of force are jeopardizing the physical existence of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.



We believe that creating an environment for peace is a key factor for advancing the peace talks, and all our efforts are aimed at encouraging swift and comprehensive agreements on trust-building activities, which are crucial for preparing the population of all parties to the conflict for peace,” said Pashinyan.