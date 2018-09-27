1295 views

Armenian, Azerbaijan FMs to discuss implementation of previous agreements


Spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan
Yerevan/Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan has said that Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will discuss implementation of previously reached agreements at the meeting scheduled for today in New York.

“Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has stressed that all agreements must be implemented, which means that the sides have to introduce the incident investigation mechanism and increase capacities and staff of the office of personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,” said Balayan.

 

According to him, “Azerbaijan has been blocking implementation of this agreements since 2016”.

 

“We need to create conditions that will form a favorable environment for advancing the peace talks,” added Tigran Balayan.

 

Touching on the meeting at a high level, Balayan noted that Armenia is “ready to negotiate with the leader of Azerbaijan, but the meeting must be substantial and leading to concrete results”. 

