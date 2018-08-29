OSCE monitoring at Omar pass conducted on schedule

Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, at the Omar pass.
According to Artsakh MFA, the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
