Artsakh MFA: Entry ban against Albert Weiler is unacceptable

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry found unacceptable Azerbaijan’s banning the entry into the country of member of the German Bundestag Albert Weiler.

Azerbaijani authorities have banned the entry of Albert Weiler in the framework of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s forthcoming visit to the South Caucasus states.

Albert Weiler was blacklisted shortly after his visit to Artsakh.

“Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s blacklisting of foreign citizens visiting Artsakh is a gross violation of the rights to free movement and to getting reliable information and is an attempt to impose its one-sided and distorted viewpoint on the international community.

We consider such actions of Azerbaijan unacceptable and believe that if they remain without the due assessment by the international community, it will be increasingly difficult to return Baku to a constructive track,” the statement from Artsakh MFA reads.

In this regard, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian has invited Albert Weiler to visit Artsakh again.