Artsakh prevents Azerbaijani group’s attack

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On August 17 at 12 a.m., a group of 15 from Azerbaijan attempted to attack a military position in the Northern direction of Artsakh Defense Army.

“Artsakh Defense Army units detected the pre-attack activities of the rival on time and threw it back to its starting positions.

The Defense Army did not suffer casualties in the shooting.

The data about the rival’s casualties is being clarified,” Defense Army’s statement reads.