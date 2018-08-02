Ilham Aliyev doubts that Armenia wants to settle Karabakh conflict

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev doubts that new Armenian authorities intend to work towards settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“New Armenian leadership must not repeat the mistakes of the previous regime of junta. However, they make contradicting statements that both the international organizations and Azerbaijan find difficult to understand,” said Aliyev.



Interfax reports that according to President Aliyev, negotiations with “the self-proclaimed regime in Nagorno-Karabakh” are unacceptable for Azerbaijan.



“We want peace. But as of the moment, we are under the impression that the Armenian authorities want to maintain the occupation of Azeri lands,” said Aliyev.



“The conflict must be settled as soon as possible, step by step. The international community and Azerbaijan demand that. But if the Armenian authorities continue the policy of occupation, we will carry on isolating and crushing them,” said Ilham Aliyev.



He underlined that “Azerbaijan’s policy played an important role in the downfall of junta in Armenia”.



“The clashes in April 2016 were a blow to their rotten pillars, and afterwards, the junta was finished,” said Aliyev.