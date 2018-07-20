Armenian PM talks NK issue settlement

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan excluded the solution of NK issue, which would be "unacceptable for our people”.

“Armenia will never tolerate a government which attempts to make such a decision,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said in a news conference today.

Answering to the question on whether “territories for status” formula is relevant for him, Nikol Pashinyan said:

“Do you think it is acceptable for Azerbaijan? Why do we have to talk about our commitment to compromises, when Baku isn’t ready to do the same. As soon as we receive an expression of willingness to make compromises from Azerbaijan, we will together discuss the limit of acceptable compromises for us. ”

Commenting on his statements about the participation of Artsakh in the negotiations process, Armenian PM said that those do not exclude the dialogue between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

“I have already said before that I am ready to negotiate with the Azerbaijani President, and today I reiterate my commitment,” Nikol Pashinyan said. At the same time, he remarked that Azerbaijan’s military rhetoric continues to be concerning and “we cannot anticipate positive results without the atmosphere of trust.”

Nikol Pashinyan informed that he and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with former FM Edward Nalbandian to get acquainted with the details of the negotiations. The Armenian PM did not exclude that similar meetings are possible in the future as well.

Touching upon his latest meeting with first President of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan said that Levon Ter-Petrosyan wished to give him information about NK negotiations process.

“The meeting was useful, though I was aware of the information Ter-Petrosyan passed me,” Armenian PM said.