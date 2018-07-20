Bako Sahakyan: Artsakh MFA proudly tackled all challenges

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan expressed conviction that having the necessary potential, Artsakh Foreign Ministry will keep on duly accomplishing its functions and dignifiedly representing the country on international arena.

This was said in the statement of Bako Sahakyan on the 25th anniversary of Artsakh Foreign Ministry.

“As an important state structure of any independent and sovereign country, Artsakh Foreign Ministry was founded in a crucial time for its people, during the most active period of Azerbaijani aggression.

Operating in military conditions, the ministry overcame a tough period full of difficulties, proudly tackling all the challenges,” Artsakh President said.

Bako Sahakyan emphasized that the ministry defends the republic's interests on international platforms, fighting against Azerbaijani aggression in political and media fields.