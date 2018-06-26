Armenian FM: War mongering is irrelevant

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be achieved exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the format of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wrote this on his Twitter page.
“War mongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable if not preposterous. Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work. Need a more responsible and sensible negotiating party across the table,” Armenian FM posted in response to bellicose statements by Azerbaijan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.