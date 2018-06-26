281 views

Armenian FM: War mongering is irrelevant


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be achieved exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the format of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wrote this on his Twitter page.

“War mongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable if not preposterous. Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work. Need a more responsible and sensible negotiating party across the table,” Armenian FM posted in response to bellicose statements by Azerbaijan.

