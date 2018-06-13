Artsakh FM: Trilateral peace talks on Karabakh proved to be effective

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Masis Mayilyan has said that progress in Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks requires the return to trilateral format of negotiations (Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh – Mediamax) that already proved its effectiveness.
“This approach is also important in view of sharing the responsibility for the implementation of the peace agreement,” Mayilyan said in the interview to News.am.
According to him, Azerbaijan’s refusal to hold full-format negotiations that include official representatives of Artsakh means that the Azerbaijani authorities lack the will to resolve the conflict through peaceful negotiations.
“This is attested also by the Azerbaijani authorities’ unwillingness to take practical steps to implement the agreements reached on the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the establishment of mechanisms for investigating the violations of the ceasefire regime,” said Masis Mayilyan.
