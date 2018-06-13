623 views

Armenian President is visiting Artsakh


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for Artsakh this morning.

The presidential press service has said Armen Sarkissian has traveled to Artsakh at the invitation of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | June 13, 2018 16:29
Artsakh FM: Trilateral peace talks on Karabakh proved to be effective

Society | June 13, 2018 15:16
Armen Sarkissian takes a trip to ancient monastery in Artsakh

Foreign Policy | June 13, 2018 11:57
Armenian PM and Russian President to meet in Moscow
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe