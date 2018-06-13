Armenian President is visiting Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for Artsakh this morning.
The presidential press service has said Armen Sarkissian has traveled to Artsakh at the invitation of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian President
