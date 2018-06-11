Armenian MFA: Murder of Artsakh soldier is an Azerbaijani provocation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan has commented on yesterday’s murder of an Artsakh Defense Army soldier by Azerbaijani armed forces, saying that "the Azerbaijani side bears full responsibility for all possible consequences of the provocation”.

“We consider this yet another provocation that Baku has made ahead of the Minsk Group co-chairs’ visit to Armenia to escalate the situation and derail the agreements on reduction of the tension.



The incident is one more reminder of the importance of implementation of the 1994-1995 permanent trilateral ceasefire agreements and the agreements on introduction of incident investigation mechanisms and expansion of the staff of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, which were reached at the 2016-2017 summits on Karabakh conflict settlement.



We have often stated that the key to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is to create an environment where peace talks can be held. These and similar actions by the Azerbaijani side are clearly aiming for the opposite,” noted Tigran Balayan.