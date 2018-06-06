More top officials resign in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh National Security Service’s Director Arshavir Gharamyan and Deputy Director Gagik Sargsyan have turned in their resignation letters today.

Former State Minister of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has shared the news with the press.

He also refuted the rumors that Arshavir Gharamyan would be appointed State Minister.

Gharamyan has served as Director of the National Security Service since October 2014.

It became know earlier today that Chief of the Police of Artsakh Kamo Aghajanyan also resigned.

These resignations come in the wake of protests that followed the incident between National Security Service members and ordinary citizens, which took place on June 1. The protesters demanded resignation of the heads of law enforcement agencies.