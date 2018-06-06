Artsakh State Minister says he resigned to have more freedom as politician

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former State Minister of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has said he resigned “to facilitate reforms in the country”.

Nagorno Karabakh | 2018-06-06 10:36:28 Artsakh State Minister turns in resignation letter

“In recent months and especially after the events in Armenia, the people of Artsakh have also come forward with demands for change,” Harutyunyan said at the press conference today.

According to him, changes in personnel should be made frequently.

“I made the decision on my resignation after discussions with President Bako Sahakyan,” said the former minister.

Arayik Harutyunyan has stressed he will “continue to contribute to the reforms President Sahakyan is implementing in Artsakh”.

“Involvement of new people is good for reforms in public administration system and development of society. I believe I can do more for implementation of these reforms as the leader of a political party (Free Homeland Party – Mediamax) and active politician. It will be easier for me to contribute to the process of reforms if I express and form opinions and criticize rather than if I remain State Minister, who is restricted by his position. I want to have more freedom as a politician, which will allow me to expand my participation in the reforms process,” he said.