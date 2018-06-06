Artsakh State Minister says he resigned to have more freedom as politician

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former State Minister of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has said he resigned “to facilitate reforms in the country”.
“In recent months and especially after the events in Armenia, the people of Artsakh have also come forward with demands for change,” Harutyunyan said at the press conference today.
According to him, changes in personnel should be made frequently.
“I made the decision on my resignation after discussions with President Bako Sahakyan,” said the former minister.
Arayik Harutyunyan has stressed he will “continue to contribute to the reforms President Sahakyan is implementing in Artsakh”.
“Involvement of new people is good for reforms in public administration system and development of society. I believe I can do more for implementation of these reforms as the leader of a political party (Free Homeland Party – Mediamax) and active politician. It will be easier for me to contribute to the process of reforms if I express and form opinions and criticize rather than if I remain State Minister, who is restricted by his position. I want to have more freedom as a politician, which will allow me to expand my participation in the reforms process,” he said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.