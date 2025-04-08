Azerbaijani and Israeli FMs meet in Abu Dhabi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel Jeyhun Bayramov and Gideon Saar met today in Abu Dhabi.

Citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports that during the meeting the interlocutors “discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues and referred to the regional and global situation.”

“The Israeli side was also briefed on the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, about the large-scale construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the news release says.

Gideon Saar wrote on X following the meeting:

“Relations with Azerbaijan are expanding, covering strategic, diplomatic, economic, energy and other sectors. We will continue to strengthen and develop them.”