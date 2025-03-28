Ilham Aliyev: “Armenian fascism is the highest point of fascism”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “Armenian fascism is the highest point of fascism.”

Azerbaijani media report that speaking at a meeting with residents in Saryjali village of Agdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani President said:

“The city of Aghdam and all the villages in the district were completely destroyed by the hated enemy, not a single whole building was left. This once again demonstrates the nature of the enemy, their absolutely unjustified hostility towards us. It is no coincidence that some foreign experts and journalists visiting Aghdam cannot hide their surprise and even anger.

Aghdam is called the “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”. But the difference is that Hiroshima was destroyed by an atomic bomb, while Aghdam was looted for 30 years by Armenian thieves, looters, and sold in different places. That is unprecedented barbarism. I have said it many times: Armenian fascism is the highest point of fascism.”

Ilham Aliyev also said:

“As you know, no active military operations were conducted in the Agdam direction during the war. The enemy built powerful fortifications and mined everything around, so we started moving in the direction of Aghdam already after the liberation of Hadrut, Jebrail, Fizuli. And the enemy forces were actually besieged. Azerbaijan once again showed humanism and gave the enemy a chance to leave these lands voluntarily.

The Azerbaijani state has once again shown humanism to those elements that do not deserve it. Because no humanism was shown towards us, genocide was committed against us. Our people were subjected to great suffering. Our cities, our villages and towns have been destroyed.”