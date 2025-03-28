Iran-Russia strategic partnership treaty to send a “clear signal” to other countries

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia will send a "clear signal” to other countries.

“Iran and Russia are entering a new stage of strategic cooperation that will open new horizons for prosperity, development and security of our peoples. It is a sign of responsibility, positive activity and a message of peace and friendship between Iran and Russia for other countries in the region and the world,” the diplomat told TASS.

“As two large and independent countries, Iran and Russia play an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the surrounding region. The development of our defense and security cooperation is nothing new, and these relations have existed for decades. I can confidently say that this relationship is not directed against any third party, but rather is in line with the security and stability of the region. The new strategic pact also considers the development of this cooperation, and just as Iran and Russia have been together in recent years, they will also develop this aspect of cooperation in the future to preserve their security, independence and sovereignty,” Kazem Jalali added.