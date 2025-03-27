“Opportunity will not be eternal:” Baku calls on Yerevan to accelerate the signing of the agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Elchin Amirbekov, the special representative of the Azerbaijani president, called on Armenia to "accelerate the process of signing a peace agreement.”

“One of the factors encouraging Armenia to reach an agreement is the realization that this opportunity will not be forever, and it would be a mistake to miss it,” Elchin Amirbekov said in an interview with the Argentine publication Perfil.

He said that the negotiations concluded this month between Baku and Yerevan on the text of the peace agreement open the way to normalizing relations and establishing diplomatic ties.

“For this, however, Armenia must amend its constitution, abandon territorial claims, and withdraw foreign forces from border areas. This agreement is not the end, but the beginning. Peace is built not on statements, but on concrete steps,” concluded Elchin Amirbekov.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, said that “peace is at risk because of Azerbaijan.”