Ararat Mirzoyan: “Peace may be at risk because of Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "peace may be at risk because of Azerbaijan.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reports that in an interview with the Brazilian Correio Braziliense, Ararat Mirzoyan said:

“Unfortunately, what we hear from the Azerbaijani side sounds like this:

“We agree with the text, but it’s not enough for a peace agreement. We also need to list a series of preconditions to be brought to the negotiating table to enable the signing of the peace agreement.”

These preconditions include amendments to the Armenian Constitution and restrictions on the supply of ammunition and weapons to Armenia.

Yes, we agreed on the draft of the agreement, but they came with preconditions and did not respond to the other proposals we made, which could bring true and lasting peace to the South Caucasus,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.