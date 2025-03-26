Rubio and Pashinyan say escalation of any form unacceptable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agree that escalation of any form in the South Caucasus is unacceptable.

This is stated in a news release by the U.S. State Department regarding the telephone conversation between Rubio and Pashinyan on March 25.

“Marco Rubio and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed shared interests as strategic partners. Secretary of State welcomed the agreement on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and underlined the importance of a lasting peace to break the cycle of regional conflict and bring security and prosperity to the South Caucasus,” the news release reads.

The news release issued by the press office of the Armenian premier states:

“The interlocutors discussed the Armenia-US strategic partnership, as well as issues related to the regional agenda.

The Prime Minister presented to the Secretary of State the negotiation processes that resulted in reaching an agreement on the draft agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”. The Prime Minister emphasized that the draft agreement is awaiting signing.

The interlocutors agreed to continue high-level Armenia-US contacts.”