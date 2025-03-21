Peskov: Relations between Russia and Armenia cannot be broken off

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that “Russia considers Armenia a friendly country and intends to further develop bilateral relations.”
“In fact, relations between Russia and Armenia have not been and cannot be broken off. Armenia is a friendly country for us. It is a sovereign state, we have a lot in common, both bilaterally and historically, and culturally,” Dmitry Peskov told the reporters, commenting on the news that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has instructed Armenian state bodies to expand cooperation with Russian partners.
