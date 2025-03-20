Armenia to have a defense attaché at the UN

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will have a defense attaché at the United Nations, who will coordinate military and military-political cooperation with the international organization.

With the Government’s decision, the defense attaché will deepen the bilateral cooperation and present proposals for the further development of partnership.

Defense attaché will also create opportunities for effective work, contribute to the further strengthening and development of institutional ties, as well as expand the opportunities for military and military-political cooperation.