Armenia to have a defense attaché at the UN

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will have a defense attaché at the United Nations, who will coordinate military and military-political cooperation with the international organization.
With the Government’s decision, the defense attaché will deepen the bilateral cooperation and present proposals for the further development of partnership.
Defense attaché will also create opportunities for effective work, contribute to the further strengthening and development of institutional ties, as well as expand the opportunities for military and military-political cooperation.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.