Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry “categorically rejected” the statement by Pashinyan’s office

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said today that "we categorically reject the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office, which, in addition to unfounded claims against Azerbaijan, distorts facts and the real situation in the border regions.”

He noted that “if the Armenian government is guided by a peace agenda, as the Prime Minister’s Office claims, it would be appropriate for them to explain how Armenia’s large-scale militarization, including the deployment of offensive weapons in the border regions, serves that agenda.”

The Prime Minister's Office: Armenian army has no reason or order to violate the ceasefire

Today Armenian Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement, noting that “not a single fact or substantiation about ceasefire violation by the Armenian Armed Forces has been conveyed by Azerbaijan to Armenia.”

The statement also noted that:

“The Prime Minister’s Office of Armenia, reiterating its offer on creating a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violation cases and/or such reports, announces that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia don’t have a reason or order to violate the ceasefire. The Government of Armenia is guided by the agenda of peace, with the steps aimed at finalizing the text of the agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan serving as undeniable evidence of this.”