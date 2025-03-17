Valentina Matviyenko pays official visit to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received today in Baku Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

According to Azertac, the day before, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, also met with Valentina Matviyenko.

“During the meeting it was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are characterized as of strategic alliance. The parties also exchanged views on issues of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation,” the news release reads.