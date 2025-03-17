Valentina Matviyenko pays official visit to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received today in Baku Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.
According to Azertac, the day before, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, also met with Valentina Matviyenko.
“During the meeting it was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are characterized as of strategic alliance. The parties also exchanged views on issues of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation,” the news release reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.