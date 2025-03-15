The US commends finalization of negotiations “on a historic peace treaty” - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for concluding negotiations on a “historic peace treaty.”

This is said in a statement issued by the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

 

“This is an opportunity for both countries to turn the page on a decades old conflict in line with President Trump’s vision for a more peaceful world. Now is the time to commit to peace, sign and ratify the treaty, and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus,” the statement runs.

