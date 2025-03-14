“There is no provision on ‘corridor’ in the agreed text of the agreement”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “the finalization of negotiations on the peace agreement and agreement on its text marks a significant milestone.”

“There is no provision in the agreed text of the peace agreement about the so-called corridor. In general, there is nothing about unblocking mechanisms in the agreement. All railways, roads, and infrastructure of Armenia will remain under the country’s sovereignty and jurisdiction.

There is also no provision in the agreed text stating that individuals who lived in either country before the collapse of the USSR and then left should return to their homes or ancestral territories,” the minister said in the National Assembly.

He noted that the text of the agreement “does not include any unilateral regulations or provisions concerning constitutions, which the Azerbaijani side has spoken about.”

“No peace agreement gives answers to all possible questions at once, nor makes the peoples of the two countries friends. There will be very sensitive issues that should be discussed and addressed later,” said Ararat Mirzoyan. Responding to a question about the possibility of Armenia withdrawing the European Union observer mission from its borders, the minister stated:

“When the peace agreement is signed, Armenia will move towards acceptable and mutually beneficial solutions regarding cooperation with the EU monitoring mission.”

He assured that discussions with Azerbaijan and international partners “remain focused also on addressing issues which were left out from the text of the peace agreement.”

“For a complete settlement of the problem, we prioritize the humanitarian issues and the need to resolve them. As before, now too, we believe that resolving humanitarian issues, first of all, the release of prisoners, hostages and other detained persons, is an essential component of a comprehensive settlement,” concluded Ararat Mirzoyan.