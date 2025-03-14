Pashinyan says Armenia and Turkey can cooperate on the issue of Syria

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia and Turkey can cooperate on the issue of Syria.

According to a press release from the government’s press service, he said this during a meeting with Turkish media representatives.

“We are interested in how we can cooperate on the issue of Syria, from where, unfortunately, some disturbing news has started to come again. And there is also such a dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, it is not a very extensive dialogue, but nevertheless, yes, that agenda exists, I say again, respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of all countries.

We have an Armenian community in Syria, whose fate concerns us. Unfortunately, due to the events that have taken place in recent years, many were forced to leave Syria. But today there is still an Armenian community there, and we also have an Armenian community in Lebanon, and we are making efforts to see what we can do to ensure the best possible conditions for our communities in those countries, what is within our reach. And in the specific case of working with Turkey in those directions, regarding Syria, we have had specific discussions and conversations, and if nothing prevents, we will also have specific manifestations of cooperation,” Nikol Pashinyan said.