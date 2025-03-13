Armenian MFA: Peace agreement ready for signing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced today that "the peace agreement is ready for signing.”
The Ministry issued a statement, which reads:
“The Armenian Foreign Ministry has conveyed to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry through diplomatic channels that Armenia accepts Azerbaijan’s proposals on the two uncoordinated articles of the draft Agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” and proposed issuing a joint statement to announce the agreement on the text of the draft peace agreement and the completion of negotiations.
Official Baku preferred to make a unilateral statement.
The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that agreement on the draft agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been reached and negotiations on the draft agreement have been finalized.
The peace agreement is ready for signing. Armenia is ready to begin consultations with the Republic of Azerbaijan on the dates and place of signing the Agreement.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.