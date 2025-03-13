Armenian MFA: Peace agreement ready for signing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced today that "the peace agreement is ready for signing.”

The Ministry issued a statement, which reads:

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry has conveyed to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry through diplomatic channels that Armenia accepts Azerbaijan’s proposals on the two uncoordinated articles of the draft Agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” and proposed issuing a joint statement to announce the agreement on the text of the draft peace agreement and the completion of negotiations.

Official Baku preferred to make a unilateral statement.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that agreement on the draft agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been reached and negotiations on the draft agreement have been finalized.

The peace agreement is ready for signing. Armenia is ready to begin consultations with the Republic of Azerbaijan on the dates and place of signing the Agreement.”