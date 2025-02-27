Açemoglu does not rule out that “Putin has made a deal with Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nobel Prize-winning economist Daron Açemoglu stated that among the former Soviet republics, Armenia was best prepared for a transition to democracy.

“The transition from communism to a market economy and democracy has always been very challenging. However, for example, Poland and the Czech Republic have successfully managed it. And one of the key factors was the significant support and guidance from the European Union. The second aspect was that civil society already existed in these countries.

Look at all the former Soviet republics: hardly any have transitioned smoothly to democracy. The country that appeared to be the best prepared in terms of human capital and international support was Armenia. But Armenia has not succeeded economically or politically,” he said in an interview with The Bell.

Daron Açemoglu also commented on the situation in the Caucasus.

“Another region of Russian influence was, of course, the Caucasus. And as I understand it, Russia had long guaranteed that Nagorno-Karabakh would not be invaded by Azerbaijan. And either Putin decided not to interfere in its defense, or he tacitly made a deal with Azerbaijan or someone else. But perhaps we are seeing the limits of Russia’s ability to project power even in its immediate neighborhood,” the economist said.