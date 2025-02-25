Moscow comments cautiously on Azerbaijan’s actions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow expects that in its further steps Azerbaijan will be guided by the understanding of the importance of cooperation with Russia.

TASS reports that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said this when asked about the countries’ relations amid the closure of the Russian House in Baku and the shutdown of Sputnik Azerbaijan.

“I am confident that official Baku understands the importance of allied interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan. I hope that Azerbaijani partners in their further steps will be guided by the understanding of the exceptional importance of implementing the agreements reached by our leaders across all aspects of our relations,” the Russian diplomat said.