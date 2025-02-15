Rubio and Fidan discuss joint effort to support “lasting peace” in the South Caucasus - Mediamax.am

644 views

Rubio and Fidan discuss joint effort to support “lasting peace” in the South Caucasus


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan “to discuss ways to further strengthen U.S.-Türkiye relations, our shared interests in the region”.

“Secretary Rubio emphasized the need for close cooperation to support a stable and unified Syria that is not a threat to the United States, Türkiye, or the region. The Secretary noted Türkiye’s leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, our joint efforts to support a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and our shared objective of ending Russia’s war on Ukraine”, U.S. Department of State informs.

 

Mediamax recalls that on January 24 newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan yesterday to “reaffirm the importance of U.S.-Turkey relations, Turkey’s role as a key NATO ally, and our shared interests in the region.”

 

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reported then that “the Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Time Captured | February 15, 2025 09:55
Week in Photos: The Blonds show, nuns attend wine fair, molten iron fireworks

Armenia and the world | February 15, 2025 08:40
JD Vance: The biggest threat to Europe comes from within

Foreign Policy | February 15, 2025 08:02
Rubio and Fidan discuss joint effort to support “lasting peace” in the South Caucasus
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025