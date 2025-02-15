Rubio and Fidan discuss joint effort to support “lasting peace” in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan “to discuss ways to further strengthen U.S.-Türkiye relations, our shared interests in the region”.

“Secretary Rubio emphasized the need for close cooperation to support a stable and unified Syria that is not a threat to the United States, Türkiye, or the region. The Secretary noted Türkiye’s leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, our joint efforts to support a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and our shared objective of ending Russia’s war on Ukraine”, U.S. Department of State informs.

Mediamax recalls that on January 24 newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan yesterday to “reaffirm the importance of U.S.-Turkey relations, Turkey’s role as a key NATO ally, and our shared interests in the region.”

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reported then that “the Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.