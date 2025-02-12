Kremlin questions EU’s interest in Armenia’s membership - Mediamax.am

Kremlin questions EU’s interest in Armenia’s membership


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that Armenia’s orientation toward the European Union is its sovereign right.

“Apparently, certain political forces in Armenia believe that aligning with the European Union without a clear understanding of whether the EU itself is interested in this can bring some additional dividends to the country and serve the interests of the people of this country,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

 

However, he added, “it will be necessary for the Armenians themselves and everyone else to determine to what extent this is a mutual desire and how the Europeans feel about it.”

