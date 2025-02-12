Kremlin questions EU’s interest in Armenia’s membership

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that Armenia’s orientation toward the European Union is its sovereign right.
“Apparently, certain political forces in Armenia believe that aligning with the European Union without a clear understanding of whether the EU itself is interested in this can bring some additional dividends to the country and serve the interests of the people of this country,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying.
However, he added, “it will be necessary for the Armenians themselves and everyone else to determine to what extent this is a mutual desire and how the Europeans feel about it.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.